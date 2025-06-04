5 killed, 4 injured in Faridpur bus-Mahindra collision
Five people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a Mahindra in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur.
The accident took place around 7:00 am on Wednesday on the Dhaka-Barisal highway in the Bablatala area of Chumurdi union.
Bhanga Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Mamun confirmed the casualties.
Two of the deceased have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, 45, of Chowkighata village in Gharua union of Bhanga, and Tara Mia, 55, of Madbarchar village in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur.
Abu Jafar, station officer of the Bhanga Fire Service, said the accident occurred around 6:52 am at the Bablatla bus stand. The Mahindra was travelling from Bhanga towards Tekerhat in Madaripur, while the Mizan Paribahan bus was heading to Dhaka from Barisal.
The two vehicles collided head-on near the bus stand, causing the Mahindra to overturn on the road.
According to Jafar, four Mahindra passengers died on the spot, while five others were injured. The injured were taken to the Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, where one of them later died.