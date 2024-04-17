Truck hits vehicles at a high speed, death toll rises to 14
A cement-laden truck from Khulna rammed several vehicles waiting in a queue at the toll plaza of Gabkhan bridge in Jhalakathi and overturned at the side of the road at high speed as the driver lost control over the steering.
Fourteen occupants of different vehicles were killed in the accident that took place around 1:30 pm on Wednesday.
Superintendent of police in Jhalakathi Mohammad Afruzul Haque confirmed the number of deaths to Prothom Alo.
A private car fell trapped under the truck and its all seven passengers, including a child, died on the spot. Besides, four passengers of a battery-run vehicle, locally known as easybike, lost their lives after it was hit by the truck.
Of the injured, one died at Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital and two at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal.
The 14 deceased include three women and four children.
Besides, another 16 are undergoing medical treatment at Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital and at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Police arrested the truck driver and his assistant, said Mohammad Afruzul Haque.
Multiple vehicles, including the private car and the easybike, were waiting at the toll plaza to pay their tolls when the truck hit them from behind, broke the barrier, and went off the road, said the witnesses and the police.
The easybike passengers were going to attend a marriage ceremony.