At least 50 injured as Sonar Bangla Express hits stationery freight train in Cumilla

Five bogies of Sonar Bangla Express derailed as the passenger-carrying train rammed a stationary freight train from behind at Nangalkot in Cumilla, leaving at least 50 injured.
Due to the accident, the train operation between Dhaka and Chattogram has been suspended.
The accident took place on Sunday around 6:30pm at Hasanpur railway station at Nangalkot in Cumilla. The injured whose identities could not be confirmed immediately were taken to the different hospitals, including Nangalkot upazila health complex, for treatment.
Among the injured, the condition of six is critical.
Several railway officials and locals told Prothom Alo that a Dhaka bound freight train was stationed at Hasanpur railway station. Around 6:30pm, a passenger train, Sonar Bangla Express, hit the freight train from behind, entering into its line wrongly, resulting in the derailment of five bogies of the former.
Requesting to be unnamed, a railway employee said this accident takes place due to the lack of signal from the railway station. How does a passenger train enter into the track where a freight train is stationed? the railway official asked.