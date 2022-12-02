Woman trapped under car and killed at DU campus

A woman has been killed after she was trapped under a car and dragged along a stretch of around one kilometre on Dhaka University (DU) campus -- from Fine Arts faculty to TSC to DU main entrance.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon. The identity of the woman and the driver couldn’t be known immediately.

According to the eyewitnesses, a car, Dhaka Metro-Ka 05-0055, was heading towards the TSC of DU from Shahbagh.

There was no passenger in the car except the driver who drove recklessly. All of a sudden, a woman was trapped under the private car when it reached the front of the fine arts faculty.