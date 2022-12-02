Woman trapped under car and killed at DU campus

While people nearby tried to stop the vehicle in an attempt to rescue the woman, the driver sped up the car to flee away out of fear, dragging the woman along. People chased the private car down at DU main entrance at Nilkhet area and retrieved the woman. She was then immediately taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
The agitated people vandalised the vehicle and beat up its driver. Later, police rushed to the scene and took the injured driver to DMCH.
DMCH police outpost inspector Bachhu Mia confirmed to Prothom Alo that the woman succumbed to her injuries around 5:00 pm while undergoing treatment there.