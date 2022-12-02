Accident

Woman trapped under car and killed at DU campus

Dhaka University
People chased the private car down at DU main entrance at Nilkhet area and retrieved the woman Prothom Alo

A woman has been killed after she was trapped under a car and dragged along a stretch of around one kilometre on Dhaka University (DU) campus -- from Fine Arts faculty to TSC to DU main entrance.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon. The identity of the woman and the driver couldn’t be known immediately.     

According to the eyewitnesses, a car, Dhaka Metro-Ka 05-0055, was heading towards the TSC of DU from Shahbagh.

There was no passenger in the car except the driver who drove recklessly. All of a sudden, a woman was trapped under the private car when it reached the front of the fine arts faculty.

While people nearby tried to stop the vehicle in an attempt to rescue the woman, the driver sped up the car to flee away out of fear, dragging the woman along. People chased the private car down at DU main entrance at Nilkhet area and retrieved the woman. She was then immediately taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The agitated people vandalised the vehicle and beat up its driver. Later, police rushed to the scene and took the injured driver to DMCH.

DMCH police outpost inspector Bachhu Mia confirmed to Prothom Alo that the woman succumbed to her injuries around 5:00 pm while undergoing treatment there. 

