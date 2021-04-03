Wife killed, husband injured in city road crash

A 23-year-old woman was killed while her husband escaped with minor injuries as their private car went on the pavement puncturing its wheels at Modhubagh of Hatirjheel on Saturday, police and witnesses said.

“Wife Jhilik died on the spot . . . Her husband Sadik Alam, who was then driving the car, received injuries in the accident that took place at Ambagan area of Modhubagh under Hatirjheel police station,” sub inspector Golam Quddus of Hatijheel police station told BSS.