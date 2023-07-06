Four killed in head-on collision between truck and ambulance in Gopalganj

Four people were killed in a head-on collision between an ambulance and an excavator carrying truck in Gopalganj on Thursday morning.
Three more people sustained injuries in the accident that took place on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Purba Miapara area of the Sadar upazila at around 7:00 am, said police.
Among the four deceased, the law enforcement could ensure the identity of ambulance driver Momin as of filing of this report at 10:30 am.
Gopalgan sadar police station officer-in-charge Md Jabed Masud said an ambulance was heading to Dhaka with four passengers including a patient. When it reached Purba Miapara area an excavator carrying truck from the opposite direction rammed into it.
He further said police and fire service members rescued the injured and took them to 250-bed general hospital, where physicians declared three dead on arrival. Later, ambulance driver Momin also succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Police are trying to find out the identities of the three others, he added.
Truck driver Mohammad Ali said, “I left Dhaka with the excavator in the morning. While driving I saw the ambulance plying along the wrong side of the road suddenly. I took a sharp left (towards a roadside ditch) turn to save the ambulance. There was my assistant Sagar, 25, and three others on the truck. I don’t know where they are now.”