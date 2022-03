One person was killed and another injured as a gas cylinder exploded in Chunkutia area of Dhaka’s South Keraniganj on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Tanjila, wife of Md Ayub Ali who was also injured in the explosion.

Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge (OC) of South Keraniganj police station, confirmed the matter. He said Tanjila and Ayub Ali used to live in a rented house where the gas cylinder exploded at around 6.30am.