Woman killed in Meherpur road accident

A 50-year-old woman was killed as a passenger bus rammed the motorbike she was sitting on from the behind in Meherpur city on Thursday night.

The deceased Karfina Akhter was returning home at Amdah village of Meherpur sadar upazila with her husband Golam Mustafa.

As per the witnesses, Mustafa and his wife were returning home by motorbike when a passenger bus hit their vehicle at College Mor (intersection) area. Kafrina fell on the street and her head was crushed.

Locals took them to hospital where the physician declared Kafrina dead.

The witnesses said they saw a 17 to 18-year-old boy, who was apparently driving the bus, flee immediately after the accident.

Meherpur sadar police station officer-in-charge said, a police team has been sent to arrest the driver and his assistants.