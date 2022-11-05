Ex-JCD leader among 2 dead in Pabna road crash

Two persons including a former BNP student front leader were killed in a road accident in Pabna Sadar upazila on Saturday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were-Ariful Islam Biswas, son of Nurul Islam and former social service affairs secretary of the district unit of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), and Sumon Ghosh, 26. They were residents of Dilalpur area under Pabna municipality.