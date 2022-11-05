Ex-JCD leader among 2 dead in Pabna road crash

Himel Rana, former president of the JCD unit, said Arif was the social service secretary and an employee of a private organisation in Ishwardi.
The accident occurred in the morning when a speedy bus knocked down a motorbike carrying the duo from the behind in Tebunia Krishi Farm Intersection, leaving Sumon dead on the spot and Ariful critically injured, he said.
He was rushed to Pabna General Hospital where physicians pronounced him dead on arrival, the JCD leader said.
Ashish Sharnal, officer in charge of Pakshi Highway Police Station, said the bodies were kept at the sadar hospital's morgue for autopsies.
The bodies will be handed over to their families after the postmortems, he added.