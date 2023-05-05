Three killed in Jhenaidah road accident

Three people, including two children, were killed and seven others injured in a collision between a battery-run van and a pick-up van in Kotchandpur upazila of Jhenaidah district on Thursday, reports BSS.
The deceased were identified as two-month-old Rafan, from Elangi village in Kotchandpur upazila, Khuku Moni, 7, an inhabitant at Balakanda village in Kaliganj upazila, and van driver Salman Uddin, a resident in Kaliganj upazila.
Local people said the accident occurred in Kashipur area on Kaliganj-Jibannagar Road in the afternoon, leaving all three dead on the spot.
Of the injured, five people were sent to Jashore General Hospital.
Kotchandpur police station officer-in-charge Moin Uddin said the law enforcement has seized the pickup.
A case was filed in this regard, he added.