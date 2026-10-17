10 tourists killed in fire at Inani resort flagged as risky in June: Fire Service

The Tuptup Resort, damaged in a fire at Inani in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, had been operating without any approval from the Fire Service, said Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Brigadier General Sultanul Afreen Junaid.

He said the resort had been identified as “risky” following an inspection in June and served with a notice. However, it continued operating illegally, disregarding the warning.

The director general disclosed the information at a press conference held in the conference room of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters on Kazi Alauddin Road in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon. The press conference was primarily organised to outline the department’s fire safety preparations for Durga Puja.