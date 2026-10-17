10 tourists killed in fire at Inani resort flagged as risky in June: Fire Service
The Tuptup Resort, damaged in a fire at Inani in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, had been operating without any approval from the Fire Service, said Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Brigadier General Sultanul Afreen Junaid.
He said the resort had been identified as “risky” following an inspection in June and served with a notice. However, it continued operating illegally, disregarding the warning.
The director general disclosed the information at a press conference held in the conference room of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters on Kazi Alauddin Road in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon. The press conference was primarily organised to outline the department’s fire safety preparations for Durga Puja.
A fire broke out at the wooden resort near Patowartek beach in Inani, Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar, around 7:30am on Saturday. Firefighters brought the blaze under control around 11:30am. By 1:30pm, the Fire Service had confirmed the recovery of 10 bodies from the resort. Six people who suffered burns were receiving treatment at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.
Fire Service Director General Sultanul Afreen Junaid said the three-storey wooden resort had a restaurant on the ground floor, where food was prepared, while the second and third floors accommodated tourists. However, the establishment did not have a fire safety certificate as required under Fire Service regulations and oversight.
Sultanul Afreen said the Fire Service received information about the fire around 7:30am. The nearest fire station was about 22 kilometres from the scene. Firefighters reached the site promptly after receiving the report, brought the blaze under control and subsequently extinguished it completely.
Asked about the safety and legality of resorts made of wood and other flammable materials at tourist destinations across the country, including Cox’s Bazar, the director general said many had not obtained the necessary permits. The authorities would contact the operators and take steps to bring them under the notice process, he said. Safety messages would also be communicated through the Cox’s Bazar Development Authority and relevant associations.
Warning that the risk of such incidents could increase during the upcoming dry season, the director general said those concerned needed to remain alert.
Regarding the cause of the fire, he said it would be possible to determine the origin after a thorough investigation. He also said the Fire Service would review existing laws, limitations in monitoring and possible courses of action to address cases in which risky establishments continue operating despite receiving notices, and to ensure effective measures against similar resorts nationwide.
Special vehicles planned to reach narrow roads quickly
Speaking about frequent fires, unauthorised factories and warehouses, and the risks posed by explosive materials in Old Dhaka, the director general said narrow roads in densely populated areas and the lack of adequate space between buildings posed major challenges for the Fire Service.
These conditions make it difficult for firefighters to reach incident sites quickly with heavy firefighting vehicles and equipment, he said.
He stressed the importance of complying with building codes and relevant regulations during construction. Ensuring all safety measures in old residential areas overnight would be difficult and time-consuming, he said.
Despite repeated efforts to raise awareness about compliance with regulations for new buildings, many people continued to disregard them.
Outlining alternative plans to overcome these limitations and improve response capacity, the director general said the department was planning to use specialised three-wheeled vehicles to reach congested areas and narrow roads quickly.
The department was also considering whether firefighters could carry hoses on motorcycles, connect them to water reservoirs in nearby buildings and use the water to extinguish fires immediately, he added.