Fire breaks out at Cox’s Bazar resort, 10 dead, 6 victims identified
The death toll from a fire at a wooden resort on Patuartek Sea Beach in Inani, Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, has risen to 10.
The fire broke out at around 7:30am today, Saturday.
At 2:15pm today, Cox’s Bazar Fire Service Assistant Deputy Director Syed Morshed Hossain confirmed to Prothom Alo that 10 bodies had been recovered.
He said there might be more bodies and that the rescue operation was underway.
Six of the 10 victims have been identified. They are Israt Jahan Maliha (30) and Milita Mehezabin Alvi (23) of Banasree in Dhaka; Laila Jahan Nabila (27) and Nafista Mim (27) of Khilgaon; Fariha Kabir (33) of Chuadanga; and five-year-old Faizan Ahmed.
Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Subaktagin Mahmud Sohel confirmed their identities.
Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Panna Akter told Prothom Alo that the identities of the four bodies recovered later could not be confirmed as they had been badly burnt. Their identities will be confirmed through DNA tests.
Six people who suffered burns in the fire are receiving treatment at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital. They are Mugda Medical College Hospital physician Shihab Uddin (31), his wife Nafiza Newaz Khan (29), Mannan (34), Meherunnesa (30), Masud (30) and Samida (32).
Locals said the fire broke out at the resort, located beside Marine Drive, at around 7:30am. On receiving the news, firefighters arrived at the scene. Later, locals, with police assistance, began efforts to bring the fire under control and rescue people.
A visit to the scene found firefighters continuing rescue operations, while police were also present. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md A Mannan told Prothom Alo that the fire was suspected to have originated from the stove in the resort's kitchen.
A five-member investigation committee, headed by the Additional District Magistrate, has been formed to investigate the cause of the fire, he added.