Fire breaks out at Cox’s Bazar resort, 10 dead, 6 victims identified

The death toll from a fire at a wooden resort on Patuartek Sea Beach in Inani, Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, has risen to 10.

The fire broke out at around 7:30am today, Saturday.

At 2:15pm today, Cox’s Bazar Fire Service Assistant Deputy Director Syed Morshed Hossain confirmed to Prothom Alo that 10 bodies had been recovered.

He said there might be more bodies and that the rescue operation was underway.