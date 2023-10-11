Four killed in Mymensingh road crash

Four people were killed and several others injured as a bus ran over them in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh on Wednesday morning.
The accident took place on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Chelerghat area of the upazila around 7:15 am.
Details of the deceased were unavailable immediately after the incident.
Trishal police station officer-in-charge (OC) Moinuddin told Prothom Alo over mobile phone that a Dhaka-bound bus from Sherpur went out of order in Chelerghat area in the morning. The passengers were waiting for another bus there. When s a bus stopped, they were boarding on it. At that time another bus from behind ran over them, leaving three people dead on the spot. Another person succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, he added.
Moinuddin also said that the bodies were sent to the Trishal upazila health complex.