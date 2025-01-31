5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
Five people have died and one injured after a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur. The accident occurred in the Sarishabari upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
Sarishabari police station officer-in-charge (OC) Chand Mia confirmed the matter.
The deceased were identified as Abdur Razzak, 40; Mahammad Nur Jahangir Alam, 50; Abdur Karim Alal, of Jamalpur's Sadar upazila; Ariful Islam, of Fulbaria upazila of Mymensingh; and Enam Fakir, son of Amjad Fakir of Naldair village in Sarishabari upazila.
Eyewitnesses said an auto-rickshaw carrying five passengers was heading towards Madhupur from Jamalpur. When the three-wheeler reached Karogram village around 6:00 pm, it was hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction.
Four passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot, and another person succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, the OC said.
Injured passenger Amjad Fakir has been admitted to Jamalpur General Hospital, he added.
The bodies have been taken to Jamalpur General Hospital for autopsies, the OC also said.
The driver of the truck fled the spot, he said.