5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur

Eyewitnesses said an auto-rickshaw carrying five passengers was heading towards Madhupur from Jamalpur. When the three-wheeler reached Karogram village around 6:00 pm, it was hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction.

Four passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot, and another person succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, the OC said.

Injured passenger Amjad Fakir has been admitted to Jamalpur General Hospital, he added.

The bodies have been taken to Jamalpur General Hospital for autopsies, the OC also said.

The driver of the truck fled the spot, he said.