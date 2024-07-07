Rath Yatra: 5 electrocuted, 50 injured in Bogura
Five people were killed and another 37 critically injured were admitted to hospital due to electrocution during the Rath Yatra of the Hindu community in Seujgari area of Bogura town Sunday afternoon.
Four of the deceased are Alok Sarkar, 40, Atashi Rani, 40, Naresh Mahanta, 65, and Ranjita Mahanta, 60.
The incident took place as the top part of the chariot came in contact with the the overhead electric wire at around 5:30 pm, just 10-15 minutes after the Rath Yatra had been inaugurated by Bogura Sadar constituency MP, Ragebul Ahsan, deputy commissioner Md Saiful Islam and superintendent of police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakraborty.
Bodies of four deceased were kept at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, while another was kept at the morgue of Mohammad Ali Hospital, said Md Miladunnabi, in-charge of Silimpur police outpost in Bogura.
He further said that another 37 critically injured were admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
Several injured were admitted to Mohammad Ali Hospital, said stadium police outpost in-charge Ashik Iqbal.