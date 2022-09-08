Road crash leaves 2 dead, 10 injured in Gopalganj

The accident occurred around 12am when the Dhaka-bound bus belonging to ‘Diganta Paribahan’ from Bagerhat's Katakhali, collided head-on with the excavator, leaving two people, including its driver, dead on the spot, said Abu Naim Md Tofazzal, inspector of Kashiani Bhatiapara police station.
The 10 injured were taken to 250-bed General Hospital.
Vehicular movement on the busy road remained suspended for an hour following the accident, triggering a four-km tailback on both carriageways of the highway.
However, vehicular movement became normal after police intervention.