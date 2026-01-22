Road Safety Foundation report: More accident casualties at night

Pedestrians accounted for 47.03 per cent of the fatalities, while motorcyclists and riders made up 43.37 per cent. Drivers and passengers of buses, rickshaws, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles accounted for 9.58 per cent.

The Road Safety Foundation identified nine causes behind road fatalities in the capital. These include the operation of expired and defective vehicles, reckless driving, and insufficient road capacity compared to the number of vehicles.

Another major factor is the movement of vehicles with widely varying speeds on the same roads. In Dhaka, buses, cars, motorcycles, battery-powered auto-rickshaws, pedal rickshaws, vans, and other vehicles all use the same roads despite significant differences in speed.

Encroachment of footpaths by hawkers, poorly located pedestrian bridges, and bridges that are unusable also contribute to accidents. Many roads lack proper traffic signals and signage, while road users’ lack of awareness remains a problem. Extortion within the transport sector further aggravates the situation. Together, these factors lead to frequent accidents and loss of life.

Among the vehicles involved in accidents in the capital, buses accounted for 24.87 per cent, while trucks, covered vans, pickups, tankers, and garbage trucks accounted for 35.14 per cent. Motorcycle accidents made up 21.53 per cent, with the remainder involving cars, microbuses, auto-rickshaws, legunas, and other vehicles.