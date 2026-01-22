Road Safety Foundation report: More accident casualties at night
A total of 219 people were killed in road accidents in the capital Dhaka last year. Nearly half of them were pedestrians, while 43 per cent were motorcyclists and pillion riders. Most accidents and fatalities occurred at night—an unusual trend. Previously, the highest number of road deaths occurred in the morning and afternoon.
These findings come from a report by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF), which was released on Wednesday.
According to the foundation, 409 road accidents occurred in Dhaka in 2025, resulting in 219 deaths and 511 injuries. Of those killed, 176 were men, 25 women, and 18 children.
Pedestrians accounted for 47.03 per cent of the fatalities, while motorcyclists and riders made up 43.37 per cent. Drivers and passengers of buses, rickshaws, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles accounted for 9.58 per cent.
The Road Safety Foundation identified nine causes behind road fatalities in the capital. These include the operation of expired and defective vehicles, reckless driving, and insufficient road capacity compared to the number of vehicles.
Another major factor is the movement of vehicles with widely varying speeds on the same roads. In Dhaka, buses, cars, motorcycles, battery-powered auto-rickshaws, pedal rickshaws, vans, and other vehicles all use the same roads despite significant differences in speed.
Encroachment of footpaths by hawkers, poorly located pedestrian bridges, and bridges that are unusable also contribute to accidents. Many roads lack proper traffic signals and signage, while road users’ lack of awareness remains a problem. Extortion within the transport sector further aggravates the situation. Together, these factors lead to frequent accidents and loss of life.
Among the vehicles involved in accidents in the capital, buses accounted for 24.87 per cent, while trucks, covered vans, pickups, tankers, and garbage trucks accounted for 35.14 per cent. Motorcycle accidents made up 21.53 per cent, with the remainder involving cars, microbuses, auto-rickshaws, legunas, and other vehicles.
Higher death toll at night
The Road Safety Foundation also analysed when road accidents and fatalities occur most frequently in the capital. Over the past year, 41.56 per cent of accidents occurred at night. Early morning accidents accounted for 11.24 per cent, morning accidents 18.33 per cent, midday 9.53 per cent, afternoon 13.44 per cent, and evening 5.8 per cent.
Experts say the long-standing assumption has been that road accidents are most common in the morning and afternoon, when urban activity is highest. In a densely populated city like Dhaka, that pattern would be expected. This year, however, the trend has reversed.
According to the Road Safety Foundation’s 2022 report, most fatalities that year occurred in the morning and afternoon: 28 per cent in the morning, 20 per cent at midday, 22 per cent in the afternoon, 15 per cent at night, and 3 per cent in the early morning.
Explaining the rise in nighttime accidents, Road Safety Foundation Executive Director Saidur Rahman told Prothom Alo that heavy and goods-carrying vehicles, including trucks, are restricted during the day. Their movement increases after 9:00 pm, when many people are still on the roads, leading to more accidents.
He said the movement of freight vehicles in Dhaka must be reduced, and if necessary, limited to very late hours. Vehicles of different speeds should not be allowed to share the same roads, as this significantly increases accident risks.
Accident analysis
According to the foundation’s analysis, the lack of bypass roads allows heavy freight vehicles to travel recklessly through the capital between 10:00pm and 6:00am.
As a result, pedestrians are more frequently injured or killed while crossing roads. Traffic congestion also contributes to driver impatience and aggressive behaviour, which increases accident risks.
The areas with the highest number of accidents include Jatrabari, Demra, Mohammadpur, Kuril Bishwaroad, and Airport Road.
To prevent accidents, the Road Safety Foundation has recommended introducing modern bus services operated by a limited number of companies.
Other recommendations include removing expired passenger and freight vehicles from the roads, introducing dedicated bus lanes, making institutional bus services mandatory for educational institutions within the city, regulating auto-rickshaws by creating better alternatives, clearing footpath encroachments, constructing multi-storey parking facilities, raising awareness among road users, and eliminating extortion in public transport.
Additional concerns highlighted
Beyond the causes identified by the Road Safety Foundation, Professor Hadiuzzaman has emphasised several additional issues.
The former director of the Accident Research Institute at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) said police were slow to resume proper operations during the interim government period, and enforcement of laws remains somewhat lax. Traffic police presence is particularly limited at night, allowing reckless driving to increase.
He also pointed out that in areas such as the 300-foot road in Purbachal, young drivers often engage in car and motorcycle racing at night, contributing to accidents. Police should install cameras in such areas and ensure strict punishment, he said.