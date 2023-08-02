3 killed in Rajshahi road accident

The injured persons were identified as Mojibur Rahman, 60, Toibur Rahman, 45, Ansar Jaman, 80, Ibrahim Hossain, 32, and Mamun Hossain, 35. They were undergoing treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

SI Shakhawat Hossain said the accident occurred at Bakshail area on Rajshahi-Naogaon highway in Mohanpur upazila around 10:30 am.

Two persons were killed on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, the police official added.