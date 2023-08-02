3 killed in Rajshahi road accident

Three persons were killed and at least five others sustained injuries in a collision of a cattle-laden human hauler, a truck and a battery-run auto rickshaw in the Mohanpur area of Rajshahi on Wednesday morning, reports BSS.
Sub-inspector (SI) Shakhawat Hossain of Mohanpur police station confirmed the matter.
The deceased were identified as Jahangir Alam, 28, Abul Hossain, 75 and Azibur Rahman, 40.
The injured persons were identified as Mojibur Rahman, 60, Toibur Rahman, 45, Ansar Jaman, 80, Ibrahim Hossain, 32, and Mamun Hossain, 35. They were undergoing treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
SI Shakhawat Hossain said the accident occurred at Bakshail area on Rajshahi-Naogaon highway in Mohanpur upazila around 10:30 am.
Two persons were killed on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, the police official added.