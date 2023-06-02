2 killed in separate city accidents

Two youth were killed in separate road accidents in the capital’s Jatrabari area early Friday, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased are Miraz Mia, 25, a garment worker, and Selim, 23, a bus driver.

In one accident that occurred around 4:45 am at Jatrabari Chourasta Mor, a bus hit Miraz and fled the scene.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where the physician declared him dead on arrival.