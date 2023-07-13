2 killed in road crash in Kushtia

Two people were killed in a road accident on Wednesday involving a car, a motorcycle and a shallow engine-powered three-wheeler Nasimon in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia, reports UNB.

The accident occurred in the Kalumor area of Kumarkhali on the Kushtia-Rajbari highway at around 11:30 am, said Bukhtiyar Uddin, an inspector at Kumarkhali fire service station.

The deceased was identified as Shahin Mia, 42, of Jhajhadanga village of Damurhuda upazila in Chuadanga district and Md Ikramul, 22, of Nastipur village of Darshana.