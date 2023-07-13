2 killed in road crash in Kushtia

Two people were killed in a road accident on Wednesday involving a car, a motorcycle and a shallow engine-powered three-wheeler Nasimon in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia, reports UNB.
The accident occurred in the Kalumor area of Kumarkhali on the Kushtia-Rajbari highway at around 11:30 am, said Bukhtiyar Uddin, an inspector at Kumarkhali fire service station.
The deceased was identified as Shahin Mia, 42, of Jhajhadanga village of Damurhuda upazila in Chuadanga district and Md Ikramul, 22, of Nastipur village of Darshana.
Tapas Kumar Pal, medical officer of Kushtia Sadar Hospital, said that a person named Ikramul was brought dead at the hospital.
According to the locals, the motorcycle collided head-on with Nasimon after it was hit by a car from behind, said the fire official. Motorcycle rider Shaheen died on the spot. Another died on the way to Kushtia Sadar Hospital.
Confirming the accident, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kushtia highway police station Subrata Prakash said over the phone that the police are preparing to file a case in this regard.
