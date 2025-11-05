CNG driver, passenger killed in collision with truck in Sylhet

A CNG-run autorickshaw driver and a passenger were killed and three other passengers were injured in a head-on collision with a sand-laden truck in Sylhet’s Khadimnagar area.

The accident occurred around 10:30am today, Wednesday, on the Sylhet–Tamabil regional highway in Khadimnagar under Sylhet Sadar upazila.

The deceased are: Tajul Islam, 40, the autorickshaw driver, and Munna Mia,20, a passenger from Umanpur Chiknagul village in Jaintapur, Sylhet.

Police said the driver’s name has been confirmed, but further details about him are not immediately available.