CNG driver, passenger killed in collision with truck in Sylhet
A CNG-run autorickshaw driver and a passenger were killed and three other passengers were injured in a head-on collision with a sand-laden truck in Sylhet’s Khadimnagar area.
The accident occurred around 10:30am today, Wednesday, on the Sylhet–Tamabil regional highway in Khadimnagar under Sylhet Sadar upazila.
The deceased are: Tajul Islam, 40, the autorickshaw driver, and Munna Mia,20, a passenger from Umanpur Chiknagul village in Jaintapur, Sylhet.
Police said the driver’s name has been confirmed, but further details about him are not immediately available.
According to police and several local residents, the autorickshaw left Sylhet in the morning with four passengers and was heading toward Jaintapur along the Sylhet–Tamabil highway. Around 10:30am, when the vehicle reached the Khadimnagar area, it collided head-on with a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction, leaving the autorickshaw completely mangled.
Local residents rescued the injured and rushed them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared one person dead. Another victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Shariful Islam, sub inspector of Sylhet’s Shah Paran (R) police station, said that police recovered both the truck and the autorickshaw from the scene after receiving the report.
However, the truck driver and his assistant managed to flee. The bodies of the two deceased have been kept at the morgue of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College. Once legal formalities are completed, the bodies will be handed over to their families.