Student killed in road crash in Dhaka

A student was killed and another was injured in a motorcycle accident on the slopes of Jatrabari Dholaipar Hanif Flyover on Wednesday in the capital, reports UNB.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge inspector Bachchu Mia confirmed the matter saying the body was kept at the emergency department morgue.

The deceased was identified as Ahsan Hossain, 21, of Dhaka’s Jurain area. He was a first year student at Nabarun Engineering College.