Student killed in road crash in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
A student was killed and another was injured in a motorcycle accident on the slopes of Jatrabari Dholaipar Hanif Flyover on Wednesday in the capital, reports UNB.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge inspector Bachchu Mia confirmed the  matter saying the body was kept at the emergency department morgue. 

The deceased was identified as Ahsan Hossain, 21, of Dhaka’s Jurain area. He was a first year student at Nabarun Engineering College. 

Another student named Ragib Akhiyar, 24, was injured in the incident. He is being treated in the emergency department, the inspector said.

The accident took place on Wednesday at 5:30 pm after the motorcycle lost control on the slope of the Dholaipar Hanif Flyover and fell off.

Later, the fire service members rescued the two and admitted them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Ahsan Hossain died while undergoing treatment at around 9:45 pm.

Ahsan's mother, Roksana Parvin, said, "Ahsan left home in the afternoon with his friend for Nilkhet. In the evening, I came to the hospital after getting the news of my son's road accident.” 

Rakib's cousin, Saim Newaz, said Fatin is a fourth-year BBA student at Notre Dame University. They live in Jurain Khandakar Road.

