Road accidents killed over 6,000 a year, where and why?

A total of 6,420 people have been killed on the country’s roads in the span of one year. Among them, 48 per cent were women, children and pedestrians.

This figure covers the period from October last year to September this year.

Women, children, pedestrians and drivers or their assistants are found to be at the highest risk on the roads, with correspondingly higher fatality rates.

An analysis of data from the past 12 months by the Road Safety Foundation reveals these findings. According to the organisation’s statistics, the highest number of fatalities occurred in motorcycle-related accidents.

Over the same 12-month period, 12,528 people were injured in road accidents and there were a total of 6,437 road crashes.