3 pedestrians killed as truck hits easy bike in Sherpur
Three passengers, including a transgender, were killed after a truck struck their easy bike in the Mobarakpur Mahishaband area of Sreebardi-Longaorpara road in Sherpur on Wednesday.
The accident occurred around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, said Zubaidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sherpur Sadar police station.
The deceased were identified as Golam Hossain Imran, 22, son of former UP member Ilias Hossain from Yoginimura Namapara in Sherpur Sadar, Al-Amin, 17, son of Billal Hossain; and transgender Bikash Dey, 40, son of Dhiren Dey from Singpara in the town.
All three were riding the easy bike, heading towards Sherpur town from Sreebardi.
Golam Hossain Imran and Al-Amin died on the spot, while Bikash Dey was taken to Sherpur District Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.
"Legal proceedings are currently underway in this regard," added the OC.