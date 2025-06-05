3 pedestrians killed as truck hits easy bike in Sherpur

Three passengers, including a transgender, were killed after a truck struck their easy bike in the Mobarakpur Mahishaband area of Sreebardi-Longaorpara road in Sherpur on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, said Zubaidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sherpur Sadar police station.

The deceased were identified as Golam Hossain Imran, 22, son of former UP member Ilias Hossain from Yoginimura Namapara in Sherpur Sadar, Al-Amin, 17, son of Billal Hossain; and transgender Bikash Dey, 40, son of Dhiren Dey from Singpara in the town.