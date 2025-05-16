3 killed, 30 injured in Gopalganj road crash
Three people were killed and at least 30 others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Gopalganj on Thursday night. The deceased could not be identified immediately.
According to police, the accident took place when a Chattogram-bound coach of Boleshwar Paribahan from Mongla collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction in Fukra area of Kashiani upazila around 9:00 pm.
The accident left the truck driver and two others killed on the spot and 30 injured.
Among the injured, 18 were admitted to the 250-bed Gopalganj General Hospital while others received treatment at Kashiani Upazila Health Complex.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kashiani police station Khandaker Hafizur Rahman said the accident disrupted the traffic movement for two hours on the busy highway with fire service teams and locals working to clear the road and restore movement.
To manage the extra pressure of the patients, additional medical staff were deployed at the Gopalganj General Hospital, he added.