3 killed, 30 injured in Gopalganj road crash

Three people were killed and at least 30 others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Gopalganj on Thursday night. The deceased could not be identified immediately.

According to police, the accident took place when a Chattogram-bound coach of Boleshwar Paribahan from Mongla collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction in Fukra area of Kashiani upazila around 9:00 pm.

The accident left the truck driver and two others killed on the spot and 30 injured.