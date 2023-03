A bus rammed into a motorcycle and a bicycle, killing three people on the Dhaka-Khulna highway, in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj on Tuesday.

Motorcyclist MA Hasib, son of Samsul Haque of Hellencha village in Alfadanga upazila of Faridpur district, was killed in the crash as were bicyclists Nabir Sheikh, 22, son of Lokman Sheikh, and Abdur Rahimm, 20, son of Raza Miah, both from the same village of Pona in Kashiani.