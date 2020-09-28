Accused remained in hostel even after incident

The victim's husband was in police custody till 10pm on Saturday. After being released from police custody, he visited his wife at the One Stop Crisis Centre at Osmani Medical College Hospital at 10:30pm.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, the victim's husband described the incident. He is a resident of an upazila adjacent to Sylhet. He returned from Saudi Arabia about one and half years ago. He bought a private car. He rents out the car sometimes, and they also use it themselves. He also has a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

He got married three months ago. He lived at his father-in-law's house in Sylhet city. He and his wife went out in their own car on Friday evening.

He said, "I went to a shop to buy some food, parking the car in front of the gate of MC College at 7:30-8:00pm. From there I saw some youths were looking the car." He immediately returned to the car.

He said, "We were chatting and eating when suddenly some youths surrounded our car. They wanted to know our identities. They also wanted to know why we went there. We said we are a married couple. They threatened handing us over to police, accusing us of 'anti-social activities'. We told them that we are husband and wife. Three of them entered the car by force. One of them sat in the driver's seat and started driving the car."

The victim's husband said Tariqul drove the car. Saifur Rahman and Arjun Laskar held them inside. Shah Mahbubur Rahman followed by bike. The husband identified them by photos and came to know their names.

He said the accused directly drove the car to the college hostel and parked it by a hillock beside the four-storey hostel building. They demanded Tk 50,000, saying they would release them if their demands were met.

The victim's husband said, "I only had Tk 2,000 with me and gave them the amount saying I didn't have any more. They took my wife's earrings and gold chain. They started beating me when I protested."

He said several others joined at one stage of the incident. His wife was abused thrice at three places. The miscreants took his wife from the car to the hostel and brought her back to the car and then took her away again.

The victim's husband said, "I was talking loudly to them to release us. At one stage I noticed someone from a rooftop was watching. He came down. Later I came to know he was a student. The rapists threatened him and told him to go back to the hostel."

"They kept us hostage for half an hour more after the torture. They were demanding money repeatedly."

"They told us to pay Tk 50,000 and take the car back. I told them to keep the car and set us free. I cannot remember the time then. We were two or three hours there," the man said.

He seemed to be frightened while recounting the incident to Prothom Alo. Some people nearby were keeping watch on him.

The victim's husband said, "At one stage, they released us, keeping the car. My wife and I came to the main road in tears. We stopped a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and implored for a loan of Tk 100. Seeing that we were crying the driver agreed to take us. I had a number of Sylhet police commissioner. I phoned him from my wife's cell phone."

The police commissioner received the call the third time.

The victim's husband said, "I told him about the incident. The police commissioner said he will look into the matter and he will call me if necessary."