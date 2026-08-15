Gas supply rises as Summit fully, Excelerate partially resumes operations

Some relief may come today, Saturday, after 25 consecutive days of severe gas shortages. The Summit LNG terminal is now operating at full capacity, while Excelerate Energy’s terminal has partially resumed operations. As a result, gas supply has increased since early Saturday. However, it may take several more days for the gas crisis to ease completely.

Petrobangla oversees LNG imports with the approval of the Energy Division, while its subsidiary, Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL), handles the imports. Two officials involved in LNG supply told Prothom Alo that gas supply from Summit’s terminal began at 4:00am today at 460 million cubic feet (mmcf) and from Excelerate’s terminal at 300 mmcf.