ActionAid Bangladesh’s Festival of Resilience

For decades, people of Bangladesh have faced countless challenges, such as climate and human-induced disasters, inequalities, economic instability, refugee crisis and pandemic. But every time, the mass bounced back with the power of resilience and survived with a renewed vigour. Very recent example would be the last two years, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the collective effort of the people of this country helped communities to stay hopeful and agile, despite all the uncertainties and despair.

ActionAid Bangladesh is organising this festival to celebrate this innate quality and resilience of the people, Through a wide and immersive range of activities, the festival will celebrate the people, their strength, joy, and solidarity.

Day 1 (9 June) key attractions include – Opening performance by Happy Home girls; inauguration of exhibition and kiosks; opening dialogue on ‘Multi-dimensional perspective of resilience,’ featuring Farah Kabir (Country Director, ActionAid Bangladesh), Dr. Maleka Banu (General Secretary, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad), Rowshon Ara (Member, Shetu Bondhon Gori Network), Mahrukh Mohiuddin (Managing Director, The University Press Limited), Sabina Malo (General Assembly Member, AAIBS), Farzana Farukh Jhumu (Youth Climate Justice Activist, Fridays for Future), Ibrahim Khalil Al Zayad (Vice-Chair of AAIBS), Taslima Tanisha (Happy Home Representative), and Farzana Chowdhury (Chartered Insurer and Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Green Delta Insurance Company Limited). There will also be a special ‘She-tales,’ segment, involving women leaders from the community who will share their tales of courage and resilience, and a cultural performance by AAB Band with the theme ‘Mukto Koro Bhoy, Apona Majhe Shakti Dhoro Nijera Koro Joy.’ Remarks by Dr. M Khalilur Rahman (Member of the General Assembly, AAIBS) shall mark the conclusion of the first day’s arrangements.