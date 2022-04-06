Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: accused held after 24 years

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday night arrested an accused in the sensational murder case of actor Sohel Chowdhury from the city’s Gulshan area in 1998.

Accused Ashish Roy Chowdhury aka Bottle Chowdhury had been absconding for years, law enforcers said.

He was arrested from a house near Gulshan’s Pink City around 11:00 pm, said RAB Headquarters assistant director media ASP Imran Khan.