ADB approves $41m aid for Rohingyas in Bangladesh

The new assistance will strengthen the resilience against Covid-19 and any future pandemic by expanding health facilities and improving water supply and sanitation, said Edimon Ginting, ADB country director for Bangladesh.

He also said disaster shelter centers, health facilities, improved water supply and sanitation, and better waste management that will be provided with ADB assistance will reduce disaster risks and serve basic human needs of the camp population until their repatriation.

The grant will build 200 water and sanitation facilities and three solid waste management facilities, and establish a piped water supply system at Ukhiya.