Action against policemen if specific allegation found: Al-Mamun

Newly appointed inspector general of police (IGP) and outgoing director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has said allegation emerges against policemen occasionally, however, if anyone files specific allegation, action will be taken against the liable police member.

He said these in reply to a query on how he will tackle the allegation of the opposition parties that police work for the government once he takes the charge of IGP.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was exchanging views with newspersons at the RAB media centre in the capital’s Karwan Bazar on Wednesday.