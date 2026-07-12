Dhaka rain: Suffering peaks as vehicles stuck, others stranded

Relentless rain on the first working day of the week has caused severe disruption for commuters in Dhaka, with waterlogging leaving traffic barely moving on many roads.

Although it has been raining for several days during the monsoon, continuous rainfall began around midnight on Saturday. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded 76 mm of rain in the six hours until 6:00 am on Sunday, the highest rainfall of the season so far.

"I have never seen such rain in Dhaka," said Asif Hossain, who was stranded in his car in the Kazipara area.

Asif had set out early for an official trip to Narayanganj, but by 7:30 am, his car stalled in Kazipara after water entered the engine. After sitting in his vehicle for three hours, he added, "I can't move forward and I'm in no position to head back home either."