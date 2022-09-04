PM directs to go for alternative source for grains as precaution

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday at the Cabinet meeting directed the authorities concerned to go for more alternative sourcing of food grains collection as precautionary measures although the country is already in a comfortable position in terms of food grains stock.

“Instead of depending the specific countries from where we are collecting the food grains, initiative should be taken to source one or two more places as precautionary measures so we don’t face any challenge if any source fails to supply it,” the PM was quoted as saying.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat after the meeting.