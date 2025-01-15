Recommendations
Secularism, 2 other principles to be dropped, 4 new ones to be added in constitution
The constitution reform commission has proposed removal of secularism and two other fundamental principles from the constitution while introducing four new ones.
Among the existing four principles, only democracy is proposed to keep unchanged.
The current principles are nationalism, socialism, democracy, and secularism. Those were enshrined in the 1972 constitution, which was drafted after the country's independence through the 1971 Liberation War.
The five principles proposed by the reform commission are equality, human dignity, social justice, pluralism, and democracy. According to the commission, these principles embody both the spirit of the Liberation War and the aspirations of the people following the 2024 popular uprising.
The commission noted in its report that it is recommending exclusion of secularism, socialism, and nationalism as constitutional principles, alongside concerned provisions – Articles 8, 9, 10, and 12.
The constitution reform commission, led by Professor Ali Riaz, handed over the report to the chief adviser on Wednesday. Three other reform commissions also submitted their reports to the interim government chief on the day.
While presenting a brief summary of the recommendations, Ali Riaz said they proposed a referendum to amend the constitution, in addition to a bicameral parliament.
The interim government will discuss the reform proposals with political parties in February and go for execution as per a consensus.