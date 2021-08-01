After 56 yrs, Chilahati-Haldibari rail link reopens today

After nearly 56 years, commercial services on the restored Haldibari-Chilahati railway corridor between India and Bangladesh are set to resume today (Sunday).

The revamped railway corridor was inaugurated by Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on 17 December last year.

A freight train will make the journey to Bangladesh from the eastern Indian state of West Bengal on the restored 12km corridor, the Indian Railways announced Saturday.