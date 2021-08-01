After 56 yrs, Chilahati-Haldibari rail link reopens today

“The first goods train to Bangladesh through the re-opened Haldibari-Chilahati rail link is being loaded with stone chips at Damdim station of Alipurduar Division, NFR. The train is scheduled to reach Chilahati (Bangladesh) on 01.08.2021,” the Northeast Frontier Railway tweeted.
The railway corridor had been lying defunct since 1965 after train links between India and then East Pakistan snapped. Once in operation, the corridor is expected to boost bilateral trade between the two countries.
While the distance between India’s Haldibari Railway Station and the international border is 4.5 km, it’s another 7.5 km on the Bangladesh side from the ‘zero point’.