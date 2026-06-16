Bilateral relations: Advisor Zahed harassed in Delhi, strains and protest follow

Bangladesh had informed India’s Ministry of External Affairs at least two days in advance regarding the visit of Zahed Ur Rahman, the prime minister’s information advisor, to Delhi. Despite this, he was kept waiting for nearly two and a half hours at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

Although he was eventually granted entry following high-level intervention, the advisor rejected the clearance and returned to Dhaka.

Following the incident, where the prime minister's advisor faced such circumstances during a pre-scheduled visit, India's acting high commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, Monday. During the meeting, Dhaka expressed its strong dissatisfaction, describing the incident at the Delhi airport as deeply untoward.

According to diplomatic sources, recent events have introduced fresh unease into Dhaka-Delhi relations, dampening the expectations of positive momentum that had built up following the February elections.

Coming on the heels of the BSF's attempted 'push-ins' along the border, the waiting of the prime minister’s advisor at the Delhi airport is likely to impact bilateral ties.