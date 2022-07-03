Agriculture minister meets top Dutch agri research university president

Wageningen University and Research is recognised as leading global agriculture research university. Various countries conduct applied research on development of agriculture products and innovation of agriculture technology with Wageningen University.
Minister Abdur Razzaque on behalf of Bangladesh welcomed Sjoukje Heimovaara for taking charge of the presidency of the university.
During their meeting, the minister discussed applied research on increased production, diversification, conservation and marketing of agricultural products through modern ways, and adaptation to climate change through the application of advanced technology and research findings in the agriculture in Bangladesh.
The minister said Bangladesh has achieved self-sufficiently and remarkable progress in agriculture over the last decade and made to the top 10 countries producing various types of crops and vegetables.
At the meeting, Bangladesh ambassador in the Netherlands, M Riaz Hamidullah, proposed to launch joint research between the universities in Bangladesh and the Wageningen University.
Sjoukje Heimovaara welcomed the proposal.
The minister also discussed the agricultural aspect of the Bangladesh Delta Plan and invited the Wageningen University president to visit Bangladesh.