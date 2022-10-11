‘You, the media, made him say this’

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen advised the media to not ask questions regarding politics and other internal matters of the country to foreign ambassadors, claiming such questions prompt the ambassadors to comment on Bangladesh’s internal affairs.

The minister said this to the reporters at his office on Tuesday when asked about the comments made by US ambassador Peter Haas about Bangladesh’s next parliament elections.

“You (the media) made him (Haas) say this. The poor guy (Peter Haas) is forced to answer such questions. It’s better if you guys don’t demand answers from foreigners. You should come to us with such questions. You go to them (foreign ambassadors), that’s why they make such statements,” Abdul Momen said.