Violence against women increased during Eid holidays

The number of calls to the national emergency number ‘999’ reporting violence against women and children increased during the five-day vacation for Eid-ul-Azha this year.

The number of phone calls to 999 over domestic violence was 26 per cent higher as compared to the last five days before the Eid vacation.

The police assume that thousands of people went to villages from cities to celebrate Eid. It was these people from the cities who made the calls upon seeing incidents of violence against women. The number of calls might increase due to this, police said.

Meanwhile, the sociologists say the rise of violence against women could be a result of having no work outside during the holidays.