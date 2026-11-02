Why int’l airfares from Dhaka so high, parliamentary committee asks

According to sources concerned, the committee pointed out that the distance between Kuala Lumpur and Manila is roughly the same as that between Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur. Yet a ticket from Dhaka to Kuala Lumpur costs several times as much as one from Kuala Lumpur to Manila. The committee sought to know the reason for this disparity and whether any policy governed fare-setting.

In response, it was told that CAAB had no policy governing fares on international routes and that airlines set their own prices. The committee then suggested examining whether guidelines could be introduced for fare-setting.

According to the sources, the meeting also discussed Biman’s audit objections.

The committee asked whether a time-bound action plan, supported by evidence, could be submitted to address 18 objections.

It also sought to know whether action had been taken against those responsible for decisions to purchase defective aircraft, inoperative equipment, unnecessary spare-parts and the acquisition of old aircraft.