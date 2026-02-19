Exhibition at burnt Prothom Alo Building
Foreign diplomats express support and solidarity with press freedom
Foreign diplomats expressed support for press freedom, freedom of expression and democracy while visiting an art exhibition at the fire-ravaged building of Prothom Alo that had been burned down and looted in a coordinated extremist attack. They expressed their solidarity with The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, both victims of the attack.
An art exhibition titled ‘Alo’ began at the burnt office of Prothom Alo in Karwan Bazar from Wednesday morning. Prominent artist Mahbubur Rahman created the exceptional works depicting the horror of the attack and the courage shown in Prothom Alo’s recovery.
The exhibition started in the presence of newspaper owners, editors and journalist leaders at 11:00 am. There was no formal inauguration ceremony in the conventional sense. Guests visited the exhibition and spoke about the importance of media freedom and the need for unity among journalists.
The exhibition will continue until 28 February. The exhibition will remain open every day from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
The exhibition was reserved for foreign diplomats and invited guests in the afternoon. Among them were UK High Commissioner Sarah Cooke, French Ambassador Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro, Spanish Ambassador Gabriel María Sistiaga, Netherlands Ambassador Boris van Bommel, Canadian High Commissioner Ajit Singh, EU Ambassador Michael Miller, Argentine Ambassador Marcelo Carlos Cesa, Singapore Charge d’Affaires Mitchel Lee and Swiss Embassy counsellor Alberto Giovannetti. Representatives from the United States, China, Japan and the Dhaka offices of UNDP, UN Women and the United Nations Human Rights Council were also present.
Other guests included Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Citizens for Good Governance (SHUJAN); advisers to the immediate past interim government, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Brigadier General (retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain; Mojibur Rahman Monju, chairman of the AB Party; lawyer Sara Hossain; writer Khan Md Robiul Alam; and Tasnim Jara, who contested as independent candidate in the recently concluded 13th parliamentary election.
Foreign diplomats showed solidarity with Prothom Alo and toured the exhibition across all four floors of the building. UK High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said, “We have all come here to express solidarity with The Daily Star and Prothom Alo. We are here to show support for media freedom as a fundamental pillar of democracy.”
EU Ambassador Michael Miller said, “We came in December to show solidarity with Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. We have returned because we believe in media freedom and freedom of speech. We also believe that journalists are the fearless guardians of democracy.”
Canadian High Commissioner Ajit Singh said, “Democracy can never flourish without a free and independent press. Thank you for having the courage to stay steadfast on this path.”
Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma said, “Witnessing this destruction is quite heartbreaking. At the same time, seeing such resilience and strength in recovery is extremely encouraging. Attacks like this in no way reflect the shared values and aspirations of the democratic, progressive and inclusive society we envision.”
French Ambassador Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet stated that freedom of the press is a fundamental right.
Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro said, “Freedom of information lies at the core of our values. At this important moment, we express our full solidarity with The Daily Star and Prothom Alo.”
Spanish Ambassador Gabriel María Sistiaga said that in a democracy, there must be full commitment to freedom of expression.
UN Women’s Bangladesh deputy representative Nabonita Sinha said that the true strength of democracy is reflected when the media can present the truth before those in power.
“We want to strongly say—may the strength of Prothom Alo continue to grow in the days ahead,” she added.
Zahid Hussain, representative of the Dhaka office of the United Nations Human Rights Council, said, “My day begins by reading The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, and it will continue in the future. Warm greetings from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.”
In his welcome remarks at the event, Prothom Alo executive editor Sajjad Sharif said that the attack on Prothom Alo was well organised. He added that this exhibition highlights the severity of the attack and the courage of journalists.
Artist Mahbubur Rahman, who gave artistic expression to protest at the Prothom Alo building that was reduced to rubble by fire set on by extrimist on the night of 18 December last year, said that such a violent attack on a newspaper office had never been seen or expected in the country.
He used bright pink, yellow and green colours as symbols of vitality and courage alongside the black marks of destruction. Using numerous plants, birds and other living beings, he highlighted the contrast between destruction and creation.
Simeen Rahman, chief executive officer (CEO) of Transcom Group, said that the attacks on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star were personally very distressing for her.
However, she noted that, fortunately, despite the loss of property, no lives were lost. Even though they faced a major disaster, everyone was ultimately safe.
Simeen Rahman added that even in the midst of such a catastrophe, the journalists of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star returned to work with remarkable courage. They performed their professional duties with dedication and proved that they would not bow to any attack. Despite all adversities, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star will continue to practice journalism relentlessly.
Addressing the foreign diplomats, The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam said, “Today I want to address you as friends, rather than excellencies, because over time you have become friends of the media. Today’s event has turned into a reunion of friends.”
Describing the severity of the attack, Mahfuz Anam said that 27 staff were trapped in the fire‑ridden building of The Daily Star that day. They were on the phone, saying that they might never return home. Imagine how terrifying that situation was. Yet they returned and were back at work the very next day. They did not want to give in.
Referring to the attack as one on the freedom of the press and freedom of expression, The Daily Star editor said, “But the attackers could not suppress us. I want to say that the fire set in these buildings has ignited within us a fire of inspiration to take journalism to even greater heights.”
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman thanked everyone. He said, “Extremists carried out the attack on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star in a highly organised manner. During that difficult time, many stood by us and gave us courage. They expressed solidarity. In particular, diplomats and media from various countries stood with us. We felt that the whole world was with us.”
Matiur Rahman said, “The attackers burned our building, but they could not burn our courage, values, and dedication and commitment to journalism. We will now continue to perform our duties faithfully, with even greater energy and enthusiasm.”