Foreign diplomats express support and solidarity with press freedom

Foreign diplomats expressed support for press freedom, freedom of expression and democracy while visiting an art exhibition at the fire-ravaged building of Prothom Alo that had been burned down and looted in a coordinated extremist attack. They expressed their solidarity with The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, both victims of the attack.

An art exhibition titled ‘Alo’ began at the burnt office of Prothom Alo in Karwan Bazar from Wednesday morning. Prominent artist Mahbubur Rahman created the exceptional works depicting the horror of the attack and the courage shown in Prothom Alo’s recovery.

The exhibition started in the presence of newspaper owners, editors and journalist leaders at 11:00 am. There was no formal inauguration ceremony in the conventional sense. Guests visited the exhibition and spoke about the importance of media freedom and the need for unity among journalists.

The exhibition will continue until 28 February. The exhibition will remain open every day from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.