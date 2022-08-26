National Poet Nazrul's 46th death anniversary Saturday

The 46th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam will be observed in the country tomorrow in a befitting manner.

On 27 August (12 Bhadra of Bangla calendar year) in 1976, the poet breathed his last at the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, in the city.

The poet was buried with state honour beside the Dhaka University central mosque.

Different political parties, socio-cultural and professional bodies have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day.