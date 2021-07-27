Bangladesh

Air chief adorned with Air Chief Marshal Rank Badge

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan was adorned with the rank badge of Air Chief Marshal on Tuesday, reports UNB.

He was adorned at a function in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital.

Advertisement

“Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Acting Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral M Abu Ashraf adorned the air chief with the (four-star) rank badge of Air Chief Marshal,” PM’s assistant press secretary MM Emrul Kayas said.

The Prime Minister wished the Air chief’s success in his duties.

Advertisement

PMO secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Director General of Special Security Force (SSF) Maj. Gen. Md Majibur Rahman and PM’s Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury were, among others, present.

Earlier, Shaikh Abdul Hannan was adorned with the rank badge of Air Marshal on 13 June, a day after he took over as the Chief of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement