Air chief adorned with Air Chief Marshal Rank Badge

“Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Acting Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral M Abu Ashraf adorned the air chief with the (four-star) rank badge of Air Chief Marshal,” PM’s assistant press secretary MM Emrul Kayas said.
The Prime Minister wished the Air chief’s success in his duties.
PMO secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Director General of Special Security Force (SSF) Maj. Gen. Md Majibur Rahman and PM’s Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury were, among others, present.
Earlier, Shaikh Abdul Hannan was adorned with the rank badge of Air Marshal on 13 June, a day after he took over as the Chief of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).