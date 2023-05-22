PM reaches Doha for Qatar Economic Forum 2023

The Qatar Economic Forum is the Middle East's leading voice dedicated to global business and investment. The main objective of this forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and the adverse economic consequences arising from them.

On 23 May, Hasina will join the opening session of the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum, address the students of Qatar University in Doha, and hold meetings separately with Qatar minister of state for energy affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and minister of investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid A Al-Falih.

On 24 May, the PM will join the forum, have a meeting with the emir of Qatar at Amiri Diwan and visit Awsaj Academy (a specialized school).

PM Hasina is expected to return home in the morning of 25 May.