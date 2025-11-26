Bangladesh launches national dialogue to end 'digital violence against women'

Bangladesh on Tuesday launched a national dialogue to address digital violence against women and girls, marking the start of the 2025 global “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.”

The event was held at the Bangladesh China Friendship Conference Center in Dhaka, organised by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, the Local Consultative Group on Women’s Advancement and Gender Equality and the United Nations.

The program brought together government officials, UN agencies, diplomats, civil society leaders, youth advocates and technology experts to discuss the growing threat of technology-facilitated violence.