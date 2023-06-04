New budget suitable to accelerate Bangladesh's transformation into a developing nation: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday described the proposed budget for fiscal 2023-24 as a key driver to accelerate Bangladesh's transformation into a developing nation, discarding the apprehension over the ability to implement it the budget.

“We need not bother who says what (about the budget).We have got status as a developing nation. We have announced an appropriate budget to transform Bangladesh into a developing country,” she said.

She said these while inaugurating Dhaka District Awami League Bhaban (offices of Dhaka district and Dhaka North City Awami League) as the chief guest at Tejgaon industrial area in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of Awami League leaders and activists from across the Dhaka district and Dhaka city assembled in the event.