New budget suitable to accelerate Bangladesh's transformation into a developing nation: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday described the proposed budget for fiscal 2023-24 as a key driver to accelerate Bangladesh's transformation into a developing nation, discarding the apprehension over the ability to implement it the budget.
“We need not bother who says what (about the budget).We have got status as a developing nation. We have announced an appropriate budget to transform Bangladesh into a developing country,” she said.
She said these while inaugurating Dhaka District Awami League Bhaban (offices of Dhaka district and Dhaka North City Awami League) as the chief guest at Tejgaon industrial area in the capital on Saturday afternoon.
Thousands of Awami League leaders and activists from across the Dhaka district and Dhaka city assembled in the event.
Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League said, “We, Insha Allah ,can implement the budget as the people of the country are with us “ .
The prime minister called out to those who are expressing doubts over implementation of such a huge budget of around TK 7.62 trillion.
“Some people always say same thing before placing the budget every year that we can’t implement the budge. But, we are doing our works to improve the living standard of every person,” she said.
The PM reiterated her pledge to transform Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh free from poverty and hunger by 2041 following the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader, MP, AL Advisory Council member and prime minister’s Private Industry and Investment adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, AL presidium member advocate Quamrul Islam,MP, AL organising secretary Mirza Azam,MP, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP,
State minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid , MP and state minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman, MP, spoke at the function.
AL Presidium Members, deputy leader of the House Begum Matia Chowdhury, MP, and Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin and Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam were present on the dais.
Dhaka District Awami League president Benazir Ahmed presided over the function while its general secretary Paniruzzaman Torun moderated it.
Sheikh Hasina said , the government has already signed agreements with Qatar and Oman and working to do the same with some other countries to purchase the fuels for power generation to ease sufferings of the people caused by load shedding.
“It is good for us that we have made agreements with Qatar and Oman. We are working on it with some other countries so that we can purchase gas and bring those in the country to ease sufferings of the people,” she said.
The prime minister said they have reached electricity at every doorstep. But the load shedding is being implemented due to increased price of oil and gas and shortage of coal she said, adding, “We’ve to import those.”
She continued that the government has to face difficulties to import fuel to produce electricity. The world is going through economic crisis and inflation due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions and counter sanctions, she said.
Sheikh Hasina said the people never have to suffer for the power if the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, economic recession and price hike did not hit hard the globe.
She said she knew that it is difficult for the people to tolerate load shedding as her government had successfully put an end to this. But the global situation has forced it to happen, she added.
The premier reminded the people that the government of Khaleda Zia had killed 18 farmers in Kansat as they had demanded electricity while another 17 labourers were killed during the month of Ramadan for demanding due wages.
“You have to remember that you have to strengthen the organization so that no evil force could play with the fate of the people of Bangladesh. It is our responsibility to save the people of the country from the evil force,” she said to her party leaders and activists.
Sheikh Hasina unveiled the plaque of Dhaka District Awami League Bhaban.