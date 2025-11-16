Tree thrown on railway track in Satkania in attempted sabotage
Miscreants attempted to carry out sabotage by placing a tree on a railway track in Satkania, Chattogram. Early this morning, Sunday, railway security personnel quickly removed the fallen tree after receiving information, ensuring that train operations were not disrupted.
According to railway officials, miscreants scattered branches of a tree across the Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar railway line in the Dhemsha union area, located one kilometre south of Satkania railway station.
The railway authorities were alerted to the incident at around 6:00 am. Within 20 minutes, security personnel arrived at the scene and swiftly cleared the branches from the track.
Railway officials reported that at around 11:00 pm the previous night, the Cox’s Bazar-bound Saikat express had passed Satkania station to Chattogram. Sometime between then and 6 am today, Sunday the miscreants placed the tree on the line.
The Cox’s Bazar express, travelling from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar, was scheduled to pass Satkania at 5:30 am. However, it passed the station at around 7:00 am due to delays. As the track had already been cleared beforehand, no accidents occurred.
The incident was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Mong Yu Marma, assistant station master of Satkania railway station. He stated, “The railway line is functioning normally. We have informed the higher authorities. The entire matter is being investigated.”