Tree thrown on railway track in Satkania in attempted sabotage

Miscreants attempted to carry out sabotage by placing a tree on a railway track in Satkania, Chattogram. Early this morning, Sunday, railway security personnel quickly removed the fallen tree after receiving information, ensuring that train operations were not disrupted.

According to railway officials, miscreants scattered branches of a tree across the Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar railway line in the Dhemsha union area, located one kilometre south of Satkania railway station.

The railway authorities were alerted to the incident at around 6:00 am. Within 20 minutes, security personnel arrived at the scene and swiftly cleared the branches from the track.