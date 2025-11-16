Chhatra League stages protest by burning tyres on road in Noakhali
Leaders and activists of the banned organisation Chhatra League attempted to block the road late at night by burning tyres in Maijdee, Noakhali.
The incident took place yesterday, Saturday, around 11:30 pm in front of the district council office in Uttar Sonapur. Several explosion-like sounds were heard at the time.
A 20-second video of Chhatra League’s protest, showing tyres burning on the road, has spread on social media. Mehedi Hasan, a member of the upazila unit of Jubo League, an associate organisation of the Awami League whose activities are currently banned, posted the video on Facebook.
The video shows 14-15 leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League entering the Uttor Sonapur-Maijdee highway through a branch road. Many of them were wearing masks, some had covered their faces with towels, and a few had their faces exposed.
One of them placed a tyre on the road, poured petrol on it, and set it on fire. They then chanted slogans in the name of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Several explosions were heard during this time.
Police said leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League tried to create panic in the area by burning tyres. However, they quickly fled the scene.
As a result, although the police reached the spot immediately, they could not detain anyone. Since traffic was low on the highway at that hour, the incident did not significantly affect movement.
When contacted this morning, Sudharam police station’s officer-in-charge Mohammad Kamrul Islam told Prothom Alo that efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved in the incident.