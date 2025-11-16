Chhatra League stages protest by burning tyres on road in Noakhali

Leaders and activists of the banned organisation Chhatra League attempted to block the road late at night by burning tyres in Maijdee, Noakhali.

The incident took place yesterday, Saturday, around 11:30 pm in front of the district council office in Uttar Sonapur. Several explosion-like sounds were heard at the time.

A 20-second video of Chhatra League’s protest, showing tyres burning on the road, has spread on social media. Mehedi Hasan, a member of the upazila unit of Jubo League, an associate organisation of the Awami League whose activities are currently banned, posted the video on Facebook.