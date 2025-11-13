Arson and blockades outside Dhaka: Transport movement halted, 36 detained

Incidents of arson have been reported in seven districts outside Dhaka, where buses, trucks, pickup vans, rail lines and even the July Memorial were set on fire.

Roads, highways and railways were blocked in these areas by setting fires or felling trees. The Dhaka–Khulna highway was closed to traffic for five hours, while communication in four districts was disrupted, causing severe suffering for travellers.

Crude bombs were exploded in three districts. Meanwhile, 36 people have been detained in Shariatpur and Kurigram on allegations of involvement in or attempts at acts of sabotage.

As of 12:00 pm on Thursday, reports of such incidents had been received from 11 districts outside the capital.

The Bangladesh Awami League, whose activities have been banned, had announced an online “Dhaka lockdown” programme for 13 November.

Our correspondents and district representatives reported the following: